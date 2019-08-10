Betancourt’s double leads AZL Athletics Green to 7-4 win over AZL Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Marcos Betancourt hit a three-run double in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Athletics Green to a 7-4 win over the AZL Rangers on Sunday.

The double by Betancourt, part of a four-run inning, gave the AZL Athletics Green a 5-2 lead before Matthew Koehler hit an RBI double later in the inning.

The AZL Athletics Green tacked on another run in the ninth when T.J. Schofield-Sam drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Davonn Mackey.

Luis Martinez (2-1) got the win in relief while Rosmer Inojosa (3-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.