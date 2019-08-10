Tavarez helps to shut out AZL Brewers Gold, AZL Brewers Blue wins 5-0

PHOENIX (AP) -- Eddy Tavarez and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the AZL Brewers Blue beat the AZL Brewers Gold 5-0 on Sunday.

Tavarez (1-4) picked up the win after he struck out four over two scoreless innings. Braden Webb (0-1) allowed two runs and got two outs in the Arizona League game.

AZL Brewers Blue started the scoring in the first inning when Andre Nnebe and Alex Hall scored on a fielder's choice.

The AZL Brewers Blue later added single runs in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings to finish off the shutout.

The AZL Brewers Gold were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the AZL Brewers Blue's staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.