Gregorio’s run leads Bowling Green to 4-3 win over Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Osmy Gregorio scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 4-3 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Loons.

Gregorio scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Seaver Whalen and Ford Proctor hit solo homers to help give the Hot Rods a 3-0 lead. The Loons tied it up with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Justin Yurchak hit a two-run home run, while Dan Robinson scored on a passed ball in the seventh.

Nick Sprengel (1-4) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Aaron Ochsenbein (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Loons, Yurchak homered and doubled, driving in two runs.

Bowling Green improved to 8-3 against Great Lakes this season.