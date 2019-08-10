Tomshaw, Torres lead Charlotte to 1-0 win over Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Ramon Torres hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, and Matt Tomshaw allowed just one hit over six innings as the Charlotte Knights beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 1-0 on Saturday.

Starters Tomshaw and Ramon Rosso both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Tomshaw struck out four and walked three. Rosso went six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out four and walking four.

Thyago Vieira (6-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while JD Hammer (2-2) took the loss in the International League game.

The IronPigs were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Knights' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

With the win, Charlotte improved to 4-1 against Lehigh Valley this season.