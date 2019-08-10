Reds rookie Aquino homers in first 3 at-bats vs Cubs

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino hits a solo home run, his second home run of the game, in the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. AP Photo

Reds rookie Aristides Aquino homered in his first three at-bats against the Cubs on Saturday night, then drew a four-pitch walk with nothing close to the plate.

Aquino hit three solo shots — the first two off Kyle Hendricks — for seven homers in his first 10 games with Cincinnati, tying the major league record set by Colorado's Trevor Story in 2016.

The fans were on their feet at Great American Ball Park when Aquino came to bat in the sixth inning. Alec Mills walked him, throwing a breaking ball on a 3-0 count, and drawing boos from the crowd.

Aquino has homered in four straight games, two shy of the club mark. He joins Eric Davis as the only Reds rookies with homers in four consecutive games.

The 25-year-old Aquino was an International League All-Star called up to play right field when Yasiel Puig was traded to the Indians.

Aquino signed with the Reds as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and spent six seasons in rookie or Single-A ball. He hit 20 homers last season at Double-A and got called up to the Reds, striking out in his only at-bat.

Aquino opened his stance this season to provide more power, and has become an overnight sensation in his last nine games with Cincinnati.