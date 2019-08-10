Rutschman hits walk-off single, Aberdeen beats Staten Island 4-3

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Adley Rutschman hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Aberdeen IronBirds beat the Staten Island Yankees 4-3 on Saturday. With the victory, the IronBirds snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Dalton Hoiles scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a flyout by Shayne Fontana.

The Yankees tied the game 3-3 in the top of the eighth when Ezequiel Duran hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Luis Santos.

Kade Strowd (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Justin Wilson (0-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

With the win, Aberdeen improved to 4-2 against Staten Island this season.