Jarecki’s homer leads GCL Tigers West to 9-0 win over GCL Yankees East

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Matthew Jarecki hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the GCL Tigers West to a 9-0 win over the GCL Yankees East in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday. The GCL Tigers West swept the short two-game series with the win.

The home run by Jarecki, part of a six-run inning, gave the GCL Tigers West a 3-0 lead before Alvaro Gonzalez and Yerjeni Perez scored on an error, and Jimmy Kerr scored on a single later in the inning.

The GCL Tigers West later added a run in the fourth and two in the seventh. In the fourth, Pedro Hurtado hit a solo home run, while Kerry Carpenter and Jarecki hit solo home runs in the seventh.

GCL Tigers West starter Jack Dellinger (2-1) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Juan Carela (0-5) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game after giving up six runs and three hits while only recording two outs.

The GCL Yankees East were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the GCL Tigers West's staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

The GCL Tigers West swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 6-2.