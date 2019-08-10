Monfils outlasts Agut, rain to reach Rogers Cup semifinals

Gael Monfils, of France, returns to Roberto Bautista Agut, of Spain, during the Rogers Cup men’s tennis tournament Saturday Aug. 10, 2019, in Montreal. Paul Chiasson

Gael Monfils of France set up a semifinal match against top-seeded Rafael Nadal on Saturday in the Rogers Cup, outlasting 10th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) in a matched suspended Friday night because of lighting.

Monfils finally finished off Agut after a rain delay Saturday.

The 16th-seeded Frenchman was headed back to the court Saturday night to play Nadal.

In the all-Russian first semifinal, sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov faced eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev.