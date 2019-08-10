Ortiz leads DSL Colorado to 6-4 win over DSL Royals2

, (AP) -- Francisco Ortiz had two hits and scored two runs as the DSL Colorado topped the DSL Royals2 6-4 on Saturday.

Up 1-0 in the second, DSL Colorado extended its lead when Justin Oferman hit an RBI single, driving in Ortiz.

Trailing 6-1, the DSL Royals2 cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Xionel Garcia hit a two-run double and then scored on a wild pitch.

Luis Ozoria (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while DSL Royals2 starter Luinder Avila (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL Royals2 is 8-4 against DSL Colorado this season.