Mead’s double leads GCL Phillies East to 10-9 win over GCL Yankees West

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Curtis Mead hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the GCL Phillies East to a 10-9 win over the GCL Yankees West on Saturday.

The double by Mead capped a two-run inning and gave the GCL Phillies East a 10-9 lead after Luis Matos scored on an error earlier in the inning.

Carlos Francisco (3-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Evan Voliva (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Several GCL Yankees West chipped in at the plate, as five players collected at least two hits. Nelson Medina homered and singled twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple. The GCL Yankees West also recorded a season-high 14 base hits.