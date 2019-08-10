Mojica’s triple leads DSL Pirates2 to 7-6 win over DSL Mariners

, (AP) -- Alexander Mojica hit a two-run triple in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Pirates2 to a 7-6 win over the DSL Mariners on Saturday. The DSL Pirates2 swept the short two-game series with the win.

The triple by Mojica came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the DSL Pirates2 a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Bryan Mateo scored on a wild pitch.

In the top of the ninth, DSL Mariners cut into the lead on a double by Julio De La Cruz that scored Noelvi Marte.

Darvin Garcia (1-0) got the win in relief while Luis Alcantara (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Mariners, Milkar Perez singled three times, scoring three runs.

With the win, DSL Pirates2 improved to 10-2 against DSL Mariners this season.