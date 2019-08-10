Linares helps to shut out DSL Athletics, DSL Braves wins 2-0

, (AP) -- Ramon Linares and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the DSL Braves beat the DSL Athletics 2-0 on Saturday.

Linares (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one over two scoreless innings. Roberto Garza (3-4) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out two in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Braves scored its runs when Jeremy Celedonio hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Kelvin Pena hit an RBI single in the third.

The DSL Athletics were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the DSL Braves' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.