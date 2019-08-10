Espinosa’s run leads GCL Astros to 8-6 win over GCL Mets

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Rolando Espinosa and Gerry Castillo scored on an error in the third inning to help the GCL Astros secure an 8-6 victory over the GCL Mets on Saturday.

The error started the scoring in a six-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, GCL Astros took the lead when Nerio Rodriguez hit an RBI single and then added to it when Rainier Rivas hit an RBI single and Abraham Castillo hit a two-run single.

The GCL Astros later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Espinosa scored on an error and Yimmi Cortabarria hit an RBI double to secure the victory.

GCL Mets saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ryan Shinn hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to cut the GCL Astros lead to 8-6.

Franny Cobos (2-0) got the win in relief while GCL Mets starter Jhonfran Escalona (2-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

In the losing effort, the GCL Mets recorded a season-high six doubles. Shinn doubled twice, driving in two runs for the GCL Mets.