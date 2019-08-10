Cairo hits grand slam, leads DSL Dodgers Shoemaker over DSL Red Sox2

, (AP) -- Marlon Cairo hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker to an 8-7 win over the DSL Red Sox2 on Saturday.

The grand slam by Cairo scored Hector Martinez, Nelson Quiroz, and Bladimir De La Rosa to give the Dodgers Shoemaker an 8-4 lead.

In the top of the eighth, DSL Red Sox2 scored three runs, including a solo home run by Jose Navas.

Duany Gomez (2-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Red Sox2 starter Faysel Gregorio (3-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Navas homered, doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the DSL Red Sox2. Gregori Custodio homered and doubled, driving in two runs.