Kerr’s single leads GCL Tigers West to 6-2 win over GCL Yankees East

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Jimmy Kerr hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the GCL Tigers West to a 6-2 win over the GCL Yankees East in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Matthew Jarecki scored on the play to give the GCL Tigers West a 2-1 lead after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on an error.

The GCL Tigers West later added two runs in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Kerry Carpenter and Jarecki both drove in a run, while Kerr hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Starter Emmanuel Quinones (4-2) got the win while Montana Semmel (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Gulf Coast League game.