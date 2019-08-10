Yankees take on the Blue Jays in division play

New York Yankees (76-40, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (48-71, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Chad Green (2-3, 4.93 ERA) Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack (3-1, 4.00 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL East rivals Toronto and New York will face off at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are 20-32 against AL East opponents. Toronto has a collective on-base percentage of .303, led by Justin Smoak with a mark of .347.

The Yankees are 43-15 in division games. The New York offense has compiled a .272 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the majors. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .341. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 8-2. Sean Reid-Foley notched his second victory and Teoscar Hernandez went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs for Toronto. J.A. Happ took his seventh loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 44 extra base hits and is slugging .456. Bo Bichette is 17-for-44 with nine doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 144 hits and has 79 RBIs. Mike Tauchman is 12-for-32 with two doubles, six home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .289 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Nick Kingham: (oblique), Clay Buchholz: (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (leg), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Miguel Andujar: (labrum), Greg Bird: (foot), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Gleyber Torres: (core), Luke Voit: (hernia), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), CC Sabathia: (knee), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), David Hale: (spine), Ben Heller: (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Gary Sanchez: (groin).