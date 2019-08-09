Lewis’ single leads Ogden to 4-2 win over Idaho Falls

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Brandon Lewis hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to a 4-2 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The single by Lewis started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Raptors a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Ryan Ward hit a two-run home run and Jimmy Titus scored on a wild pitch.

Following the big inning, the Chukars cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Rhett Aplin hit a solo home run and Jose Marquez drew a bases-loaded walk.

Yeison Cespedes (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Idaho Falls starter Alec Marsh (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

The Raptors swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 8-3.