Weaver’s single leads Great Falls to 9-8 win over Grand Junction

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Cabera Weaver hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Great Falls Voyagers to a 9-8 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Friday. The Voyagers snapped a seven-game losing streak with the victory.

The single by Weaver, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 8-8 before Harvin Mendoza hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Nate Pawelczyk (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jacob Kostyshock (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Cristopher Navarro doubled and singled three times, scoring three runs while driving in two for the Rockies. Julio Carreras tripled twice and singled, scoring three runs.