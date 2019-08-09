Dorow’s run leads Frisco to 2-1 win over Amarillo

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Ryan Dorow scored when Yonny Hernandez was hit with a pitch in the eighth inning, leading the Frisco RoughRiders to a 2-1 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday.

Dorow scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on an out.

In the bottom of the first, Frisco took the lead on a single by Andretty Cordero that scored Hernandez. Amarillo answered in the third inning when Brad Zunica hit a solo home run.

Walker Weickel (6-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Amarillo starter Lake Bachar (7-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.