Cabello has 3 RBI, leads Pulaski to 15-8 win over Greeneville

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Antonio Cabello, Gustavo Campero and Jake Pries each drove home three runs, as the Pulaski Yankees beat the Greeneville Reds 15-8 on Friday.

Cabello tripled, doubled and singled, driving home three runs.

Down 4-3, the Yankees took the lead for good with nine runs in the second inning. The Yankees sent 13 men to the plate as Campero and Pries hit two-run singles en route to the eight-run lead.

The Yankees later scored three runs in the seventh to punctuate the blowout.

Elvis Peguero (2-2) got the win in relief while Greeneville starter Juan Manuel Abril (1-6) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

AJ Bumpass homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Reds.