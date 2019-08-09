Sports
Rodriguez, Lantigua lift Lansing over South Bend 12-2
LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Yorman Rodriguez tripled, doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Lansing Lugnuts beat the South Bend Cubs 12-2 on Friday.
Rafael Lantigua tripled and singled with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Lansing.
Up 2-1, the Lugnuts extended their lead with four runs in the fourth inning, including a two-run triple by Rodriguez.
The Lugnuts later added five runs in the sixth and one in the eighth to punctuate the blowout.
Lansing right-hander Fitz Stadler (4-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Derek Casey (4-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings.
For the Cubs, Jake Slaughter singled three times.
