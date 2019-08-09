Lutz’s homer leads Carolina to 6-4 win over Salem

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Tristen Lutz hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Carolina Mudcats to a 6-4 win over the Salem Red Sox on Friday.

The home run by Lutz capped a four-run inning and gave the Mudcats a 6-3 lead after Mario Feliciano hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the top of the eighth, Salem cut into the lead on a solo home run by Ryan Fitzgerald.

J.T. Hintzen (1-2) got the win in relief while Zach Schellenger (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Carolina improved to 6-3 against Salem this season.