‘Security incidents’ see Ozil, Kolasinac miss Arsenal opener

Arsenal says Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be in the squad for its Premier League season opener because police are investigating "further security incidents" two weeks after the players fought off two knife-wielding men.

In an apparent robbery attempt caught on camera in London, Kolasinac jumped out of a vehicle to confront the masked aggressors, who had pulled alongside the car on mopeds.

Both players were unharmed, but ongoing concerns about their safety will prevent them from traveling to Newcastle for Sunday's game.

Arsenal is citing "following further security incidents which are being investigated by the police."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In a statement, Arsenal added that "the welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives. We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support."