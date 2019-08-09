New York takes 6-game win streak into game with Washington

Washington Nationals (61-53, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (59-56, third in the NL East)

; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (14-5, 3.72 ERA) Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-11, 3.07 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as winners of their last six games.

The Mets are 27-24 against NL East opponents. The New York offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .339.

The Nationals are 30-22 against division opponents. Washington's team on-base percentage of .330 is third in the National League. Juan Soto leads the club with an OBP of .393.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 37 home runs and has 83 RBIs. Amed Rosario has 14 hits and is batting .359 over the last 10 games for New York.

Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 118 hits and is batting .280. Soto is 9-for-37 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 9-1, .271 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .261 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot), Anthony Rendon: (toe), Howie Kendrick: (hamstring).