Medrano’s double leads Mexico to 9-6 win over Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Kevin Medrano hit a three-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 9-6 win over the Toros de Tijuana on Thursday.

The double by Medrano scored David Vidal, Japhet Amador, and Emmanuel Avila and was the game's last scoring play.

David Reyes (5-7) got the win in relief while Jumbo Diaz (2-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Several Toros chipped in at the plate, as six players had at least two hits. Isaac Rodriguez Salazar was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs.