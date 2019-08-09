Sports
Kelenic, Rizzo lift Modesto over Inland Empire 12-2
MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jarred Kelenic homered and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two as the Modesto Nuts defeated the Inland Empire 66ers 12-2 on Thursday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the 66ers.
Joe Rizzo singled four times with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for Modesto.
Up 1-0 in the third, Inland Empire extended its lead when Franklin Torres hit an RBI single, bringing home D.C. Arendas.
After Modesto scored a run in the fifth on a home run by Kelenic, the Nuts took the lead for good with seven runs in the seventh inning. The Nuts sent 11 men to the plate as Jake Scheiner hit a two-run triple en route to the six-run lead.
The Nuts later scored four runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach.
Collin Kober (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Tyler Smith (1-2) took the loss in the California League game.
Despite the loss, Inland Empire is 9-3 against Modesto this season.
