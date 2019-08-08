Sports
Long, Dawkins lead Kannapolis to 2-1 win over Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Ian Dawkins doubled and singled twice, and Sam Long allowed just two hits over 5 1/3 innings as the Kannapolis Intimidators defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 2-1 on Thursday.
Long (6-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing one run.
Kannapolis started the scoring in the first inning when Dawkins scored on a wild pitch and Lenyn Sosa scored on a single.
The Shorebirds cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when JC Encarnacion scored on a passed ball.
Nick Vespi (7-6) went two innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out two in the South Atlantic League game.
Encarnacion singled twice, also stealing a base for the Shorebirds.
Despite the loss, Delmarva is 11-3 against Kannapolis this season.
