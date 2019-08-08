De Aza’s double leads Rochester to 7-4 win over Gwinnett

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Alejandro De Aza hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 7-4 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday.

The double by De Aza came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Red Wings a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Wilin Rosario scored on a groundout.

Rochester starter Griffin Jax (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Touki Toussaint (1-3) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Gwinnett is 4-2 against Rochester this season.