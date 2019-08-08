Sports
Markey, India carry Chattanooga to 4-1 win over Jackson
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Jonathan India doubled and singled twice, and Brad Markey hurled five scoreless innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Jackson Generals 4-1 on Thursday. With the loss, the Generals snapped a six-game winning streak.
Markey struck out six.
Jackson tied the game 1-1 in the sixth after Pavin Smith drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Camden Duzenack.
Chattanooga answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to take the lead. India hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Alberti Chavez en route to the three-run lead.
Brandon Finnegan (1-0) got the win in relief while Jackson starter Matt Peacock (8-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.
Comments