Markey, India carry Chattanooga to 4-1 win over Jackson

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Jonathan India doubled and singled twice, and Brad Markey hurled five scoreless innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Jackson Generals 4-1 on Thursday. With the loss, the Generals snapped a six-game winning streak.

Markey struck out six.

Jackson tied the game 1-1 in the sixth after Pavin Smith drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Camden Duzenack.

Chattanooga answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to take the lead. India hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Alberti Chavez en route to the three-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brandon Finnegan (1-0) got the win in relief while Jackson starter Matt Peacock (8-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.