Santos’ homer leads Pulaski to 9-8 win over Greeneville
PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Madison Santos hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Pulaski Yankees to a 9-8 win over the Ryder Greeneville Reds on Thursday.
The home run by Santos scored Chad Bell and Green to give the Yankees an 8-6 lead.
Greeneville answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to tie the game, including a wild pitch that scored Peterson Plaz.
The Yankees took the lead for good in the eighth when Green scored on a wild pitch.
Nelson L Alvarez (2-0) got the win in relief while Manuel Cachutt (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.
For the Reds, Carlos Reina homered and singled twice, driving home two runs. Ivan Johnson doubled and singled twice.
