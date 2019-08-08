Santos’ homer leads Pulaski to 9-8 win over Greeneville

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Madison Santos hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Pulaski Yankees to a 9-8 win over the Ryder Greeneville Reds on Thursday.

The home run by Santos scored Chad Bell and Green to give the Yankees an 8-6 lead.

Greeneville answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to tie the game, including a wild pitch that scored Peterson Plaz.

The Yankees took the lead for good in the eighth when Green scored on a wild pitch.

Nelson L Alvarez (2-0) got the win in relief while Manuel Cachutt (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

For the Reds, Carlos Reina homered and singled twice, driving home two runs. Ivan Johnson doubled and singled twice.