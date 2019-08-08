University of Idaho hires first female athletic director

The University of Idaho has hired its first female athletic director.

Terry Gawlik will take over Sept. 1 as the first woman to hold the job, the Idaho Statesman reported Thursday.

The Idaho State Board of Education voted Wednesday to approve Gawlik's five-year contract for $200,000 a year, with up to $55,000 more in incentives, the newspaper said.

Gawlik will replace former athletic director Rob Spear, who held the post for more than a decade at the Moscow campus about 295 miles (475 kilometers) north of Boise.

Spear was fired by the state Board of Education a year ago following an investigation into how the department handled sexual assault and harassment complaints, officials said.

The university and Spear were found not compliant with federal Title IX protocol in multiple cases, education board officials said.

"We're moving forward. This isn't about looking back," Gawlik said.

Gawlik was one of 59 applicants and five finalists, university officials said.

She had worked at the University of Wisconsin since 1994, holding various positions including assistant athletics director and deputy Title IX coordinator.

"She'll help build the right culture within the athletic department," school President C. Scott Green said.

Gawlik earned her bachelor's degree at Southwestern University and her master's degree at Texas State University.

She played basketball and volleyball and coached those sports at three Texas colleges.