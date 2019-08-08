APOEL names Thomas Doll as coach ahead of key CL qualifier

Cypriot champion APOEL parted ways with coach Paolo Tramezzani and hired Thomas Doll as his replacement Thursday after losing the first leg of a Champions League qualifier.

APOEL said in a statement that Doll, who has coached teams including Borussia Dortmund and Hannover, signed a two-year contract.

Doll will be in charge for APOEL's away match next Tuesday against Azerbaijani club Qarabag in the second leg of a Champions League third-round qualifier.

APOEL's 2-1 home loss in the first leg led to Tramezzani's exit. The Italian took full responsibility for the loss, amid heavy fan criticism over his coaching choices during the match.

APOEL has averaged a new coach every six months in the last four years.