Smith’s homer leads San Antonio to 14-7 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Burch Smith hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 14-7 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday.

The home run by Smith scored Tyrone Taylor and Lucas Erceg to give the Missions a 3-0 lead.

San Antonio later scored in four additional innings, including a six-run fourth, when Corey Ray and Cory Spangenberg hit two-run home runs to help finish off the blowout.

Luke Barker (1-1) got the win in relief while Albuquerque starter Jeff Hoffman (6-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Isotopes, Noel Cuevas tripled and singled twice. Peter Mooney doubled twice, scoring two runs.