Amaya’s single leads Myrtle Beach to 5-2 win over Winston-Salem

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Miguel Amaya hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 5-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Wednesday.

The single by Amaya started the scoring in a four-run inning and broke a scoreless tie. Later in the inning, Luke Reynolds hit an RBI single and Delvin Zinn hit a sacrifice fly.

Following the big inning, the Dash cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when JJ Muno hit an RBI double, driving in Jameson Fisher.

The Pelicans tacked on another run in the seventh when Grant Fennell hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Wladimir Galindo.

Myrtle Beach right-hander Javier Assad (4-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jorgan Cavanerio (7-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Myrtle Beach improved to 7-3 against Winston-Salem this season.