Hentges carries Akron to 2-1 win over New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Sam Hentges tossed a four-hit complete game, leading the Akron RubberDucks to a 2-1 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday.

Hentges (2-10) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing one run.

New Hampshire tied the game 1-1 in the fourth after Josh Palacios hit an RBI single, scoring Nash Knight.

The RubberDucks took the lead in the sixth inning when Connor Marabell scored when a runner was thrown out.

Joey Murray (0-2) went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits to take the tough loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked four.