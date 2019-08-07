Vargas scheduled to start for Phillies at Diamondbacks

Philadelphia Phillies (59-54, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (57-57, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jason Vargas (6-5, 3.93 ERA) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-3, 2.73 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Bryce Harper and the Phillies will take on Arizona at Chase Field.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Diamondbacks are 26-28 in home games. Arizona has hit 160 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads them with 25, averaging one every 17.7 at-bats.

The Phillies are 25-28 on the road. Philadelphia is slugging .421 as a unit. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with a slugging percentage of .512. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 8-4. Andrew Chafin notched his first victory and Escobar went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Ranger Suarez took his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 57 extra base hits and is batting .317. David Peralta has 10 hits and is batting .286 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 52 extra base hits and is batting .252. J.T. Realmuto is 14-for-40 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Phillies: 5-5, .282 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 60-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 60-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (hip), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique).