Pirates take 4-game slide into matchup with Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (59-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-65, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Drew Pomeranz (2-9, 5.54 ERA) Pirates: Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.75 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Pirates are 20-31 against NL Central teams. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .339.

The Brewers have gone 29-24 against division opponents. Milwaukee has hit 184 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 39, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats. The Brewers won the last meeting 4-3. Junior Guerra earned his fourth victory and Yasmani Grandal went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for Milwaukee. Francisco Liriano took his third loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 64 extra base hits and is slugging .573. Jose Osuna is 11-for-26 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 133 hits and is batting .336. Trent Grisham is 5-for-15 with a double, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .243 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .238 batting average, 5.05 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 10-day IL (triceps), Rookie Davis: 60-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Francisco Cervelli: 60-day IL (concussion).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: 10-day IL (oblique), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Zach Davies: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (ribcage), Lorenzo Cain: day-to-day (knee).