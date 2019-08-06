Bernadina, Flores and Gutierrez lead Laguna in win

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Roger Bernadina, Kevin Flores and Adrian Gutierrez each had three hits, as the Algodoneros Union Laguna beat the Sultanes de Monterrey 9-5 on Tuesday.

Bernadina doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs.

Up 1-0, Laguna batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a solo home run by Gutierrez.

The Algodoneros later added two runs in the third and one in the fifth. In the third, Francisco Ferreiro and Niuman Romero hit RBI singles, while Bernadina hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Laguna right-hander Edgar Gomez (2-9) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Anthony Vasquez (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing six runs and eight hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Laguna improved to 5-2 against Monterrey this season.