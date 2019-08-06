Collins’ homer leads Lynchburg to 8-4 win over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Gavin Collins hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to an 8-4 win over the Salem Red Sox on Tuesday.

The home run by Collins started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Hillcats a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Mike Rivera hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Steven Kwan.

Justin Garza (5-8) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Salem starter Daniel Gonzalez (4-8) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Garrett Benge homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Red Sox.