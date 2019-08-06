Norfolk beats Indianapolis 8-1

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Austin Hays scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the Norfolk Tides to an 8-1 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday.

The play started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Tides a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Ademar Rifaela scored on an error.

The Tides later scored three runs in the sixth to punctuate the blowout.

Hunter Harvey (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Sean Keselica (1-6) took the loss in the International League game.

Norfolk took advantage of some erratic Indianapolis pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

For the Indians, Jason Martin singled three times.