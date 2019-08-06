Smith’s homer leads Staten Island to 7-5 win over Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Josh Smith hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Staten Island Yankees to a 7-5 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters on Tuesday.

The home run by Smith scored Matt Pita and Ezequiel Duran to tie the game 4-4.

The Yankees took the lead for good in the sixth when Pat DeMarco scored on a wild pitch.

Vermont saw its comeback attempt come up short after Logan Davidson hit an RBI single, driving in Dustin Harris in the seventh inning to cut the Staten Island lead to 7-5.

Alex Mejias (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Vince Coletti (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Jordan Diaz homered and singled, driving home four runs for the Lake Monsters. Davidson singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home.