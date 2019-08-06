Brown’s double leads Florida to 2-1 win over Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Logan Brown hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Florida Fire Frogs to a 2-1 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday.

The double by Brown capped a two-run inning and gave the Fire Frogs a 2-1 lead after Drew Lugbauer hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Daytona broke a scoreless tie on a double by Bruce Yari that scored Andy Sugilio.

Starter Brooks Wilson (3-2) got the win while Connor Bennett (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.

Alejo Lopez singled three times for the Tortugas.