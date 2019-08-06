Maton’s single leads Clearwater to 5-1 win over Dunedin

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Maton hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 5-1 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday. With the victory, the Threshers snapped a five-game losing streak.

Matt Vierling scored on the play to give the Threshers a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a double.

After Clearwater added two runs, the Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Norberto Obeso hit a solo home run.

The Threshers extended their lead in the eighth when Luke Miller hit a two-run home run.

Clearwater right-hander Jose Taveras (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Graham Spraker (7-5) took the tough loss in the Florida State League game after allowing two runs and four hits over five innings.

Demi Orimoloye doubled and singled twice for the Blue Jays.