Chicago to visit Detroit Tuesday

Chicago White Sox (49-61, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-76, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (1-4, 6.43 ERA) Tigers: Daniel Norris (3-8, 4.68 ERA)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox will square off in a doubleheader Tuesday.

The Tigers are 14-29 against the rest of their division. The Detroit offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Cabrera leads the team with an average of .283.

The White Sox are 24-23 against teams from the AL Central. Chicago has hit 122 home runs as a team this season. Abreu leads them with 23, averaging one every 19.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon leads the Tigers with 14 home runs and is batting .265. Niko Goodrum is 11-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 45 extra base hits and has 77 RBIs. Tim Anderson is 8-for-30 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .244 batting average, 4.67 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (cervical strain), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 7-day IL (concussion), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (thumb), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Carson Fulmer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-day IL (hamstring).