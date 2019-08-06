Brown hits walk-off single, Las Vegas beats Okla. City 10-9

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Seth Brown hit a walk-off single, as the Las Vegas Aviators topped the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-9 on Monday.

Skye Bolt scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

One batter earlier, Corban Joseph doubled, scoring Eric Campbell to tie the game 9-9.

The Dodgers took a 9-8 lead in the top of the seventh when Austin Barnes drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Jon Kemmer as part of a two-run inning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A.J. Puk (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Kevin Quackenbush (2-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Four Dodgers (Gavin Lux, Barnes, Kyle Garlick and Connor Joe) recorded three hits each in the losing effort.