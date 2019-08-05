Fermin’s run leads Lake County to 13-7 win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Jose Fermin and Jonathan Engelmann scored on an error in the fifth inning to help the Lake County Captains secure a 13-7 victory over the Dayton Dragons in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The error capped a four-run inning and tied the game 7-7. Earlier in the inning, Bo Naylor and Engelmann hit RBI doubles.

The Captains took the lead for good in the sixth when Engelmann hit an RBI single, bringing home Clark Scolamiero.

Brendan Meyer (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jerry D'Andrea (0-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Michael Siani tripled and singled, scoring two runs for the Dragons.

Lake County improved to 8-4 against Dayton this season.