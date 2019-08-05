New York puts win streak on the line against Baltimore

New York Yankees (72-39, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-73, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (7-6, 4.78 ERA) Orioles: Gabriel Ynoa (1-6, 5.55 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Orioles are 18-32 against the rest of their division. The Baltimore pitching staff averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Yankees are 39-14 against opponents from the AL East. New York has slugged .474, good for third in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the club with a .534 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 53 extra base hits and is batting .280. Jonathan Villar has 15 hits and is batting .349 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 43 extra base hits and is batting .337. Austin Romine is 6-for-15 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .257 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by five runs

Yankees: 6-4, .279 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), John Means: 10-day IL (bicep), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Dwight Smith Jr.: 10-day IL (calf), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), CC Sabathia: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), David Hale: 10-day IL (spine), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Luke Voit: 10-day IL (hernia), Edwin Encarnacion: 10-day IL (wrist), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (groin).