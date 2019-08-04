Cueto, Waites and Vargas shut out AZL Mariners, AZL Giants Black wins 2-0

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Johnny Cueto, Cole Waites and Sonny Vargas combined for a shutout as the AZL Giants Black topped the AZL Mariners 2-0 on Monday.

Waites (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two over two scoreless innings. Adam Macko (0-3) went four innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

AZL Giants Black scored its runs when Grant McCray scored when a runner was thrown out in the third inning and Tyler Wyatt hit an RBI single in the sixth.

The AZL Mariners were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the AZL Giants Black's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.