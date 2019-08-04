Alejandro Bedoya makes on-field statement about gun violence

Alejandro Bedoya made a statement about gun violence in the nation's capital.

After scoring a goal for the Philadelphia Union on Sunday night against D.C. United, Bedoya ran to an on-field microphone and shouted to the crowd: "Hey Congress, do something now! End gun violence! Let's go!"

Bedoya earlier tweeted about recent gun violence in Texas and Ohio that killed 29 people.

The 32-year-old Bedoya has played for the U.S. national team.