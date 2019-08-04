Vermont beats Aberdeen 7-5

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Jorge Gordon and Yerdel Vargas scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Vermont Lake Monsters to a 7-5 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on Sunday. The Lake Monsters swept the three-game series with the win.

Carlos Sanchez (3-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Yelin Rodriguez (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Toby Welk doubled and singled twice for the IronBirds. Adley Rutschman singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.